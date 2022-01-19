Betty Jean (Miller) Carlew of Newport departed this life at the age of 89 on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.
She was born Aug. 26, 1932, the daughter of George Daniel Miller and Melissa (Lashlee) Miller. She retired from the postal system after 40 years of service. She was postmaster at Balch and Beedeville. She was a member of the Midway Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Eldora Shelley and Charlene Mann; four brothers, Aubrey Miller, Danny Miller, Truman Miller and Norman Miller.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Jerry Carlew; two sons, Jerry Carlew Jr. and wife Linda of Prescott, and Micky Carlew and wife Clara of Searcy; one daughter, Kathy Swan and husband Ricky of Newport; four grandsons, Zachary Swan and wife Heather of Newport, Elijah Carlew and wife Catherine of Prescott, Caleb Carlew of Searcy and Tyler Swan of Possum Grape; five great-grandchildren, Emily Miller of Newport, Kayden Boyd and Blaine Boyd of Prescott, Hudson Swan of Newport, and Sebastian Carlew of Prescott; three brothers, G.D. Miller of Jefferson City, Mo., Hershel Miller of Newport, and Billy Miller of Tennessee; and a lifetime of family and friends.
Visitation was Friday, Jan. 14, from 5-7 p.m. at Dillinger Funeral Home.
The funeral service was Saturday, Jan. 15, at 10 a.m. at the Midway Church of Christ with Llano Robinson and David Howard officiating. Interment was in Balch-Johnson Cemetery.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers were Tyler Swan, Caleb Carlew, Zachary Swan, Carl Whitelaw, Cortez Aitkens and Carl Murphy. Honorary pallbearers were Roy Byrd, Shirley Byrd, Renee Wallin, Jessie Mae Phillips and Dean Phillips.
