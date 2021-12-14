JONESBORO — Valley View pulled away from Batesville Southside in the second half Monday for a 54-39 victory in 4A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball.
Jaden Hamilton-Wells scored 14 points and Connor Tinsley added 12 for the Blazers (3-4, 2-0 conference). Caleb Allen and Jackson Harmon scored nine each for Valley View, which led 21-19 at halftime and 35-29 at the end of the third quarter.
Curtis Sutton scored 13 points, followed by Gavin Long and Tyler Carter with eight each for Southside.
Valley View (6-2, 2-0 conference) won the junior high game 34-17, led by Drew Gartman with 11 points and Oliver Barr with eight.
Blytheville 61, Pocahontas 43
BLYTHEVILLE – Rashaud Marshall scored 11 points and Shamar Marshall added 10 Monday to lead Blytheville to a 61-43 victory over Pocahontas in 4A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball.
The Chickasaws (8-3, 2-0 conference) started to pull away in the second quarter, taking a 28-19 halftime lead. Blytheville led 44-27 at the end of the third quarter.
Mason Baltz scored 17 points for Pocahontas.
Manila 46, Walnut Ridge 22
MANILA – Manila kept its record perfect Monday with a 46-22 victory over Walnut Ridge in 3A-3 conference senior girls’ basketball.
Madison Hitchcock scored 18 points and Sadie McDonald added 10 for the Lady Lions (12-0, 4-0 conference). Manila led 22-8 at halftime.
Manila (10-2, 4-0 conference) won the junior girls’ game 36-19, led by Lucy Farmer with eight points and Madyson Deeds with seven.
Marmaduke 53, Rector 40
MARMADUKE — Heidi Robinson scored 29 points Monday night to lead Marmaduke to a 53-40 victory over Rector in 2A-3 conference senior girls’ basketball.
The Lady Greyhounds led 13-6 after the first quarter, 19-13 at halftime and 29-21 after the third quarter. Carly Rodden scored 10 points for Rector.
Marmaduke won the junior girls’ game 31-26 as Cali Barnett scored 13 points. Anna Isom led Rector with 11 points.
Marmaduke also won the junior B game.
Riverside 51, Cross County 37CHERRY VALLEY — Ali Towles hit four 3-pointers on her way to 17 points Monday as Riverside defeated Cross County 51-37 in 2A-3 conference senior girls’ basketball.
The Lady Rebels (8-8, 2-3 conference) led 31-18 at halftime.
Riverside (15-1, 5-0 conference) won the junior girls’ game 55-21. Annalee Qualls scored 17 points to lead Riverside, followed by Mallori Booth, Brooklyn Berry and Rylee Eakins with 10 each.
Battle of the BorderMAMMOTH SPRING — Sloan-Hendrix won its opener in the senior boys’ division of the Battle of the Border tournament on Monday, defeating Koshkonong, Mo., 67-31.
Alton, Mo., defeated Hillcrest 74-27 in Monday’s other boys’ game. In the girls’ tournament, Willow Springs, Mo., defeated Hillcrest 48-32 and Thayer rolled past Sloan-Hendrix 62-37.
MacArthur 53, WM East 20WEST MEMPHIS —MacArthur improved to 10-0 in junior boys’ basketball Monday with a 53-20 rout of West Memphis East in junior boys’ basketball.
Drew West scored 14 points and Kelen Smith 13 for the Cyclones, who are 4-0 in their conference.
MacArthur won the eighth-grade game 34-21.
