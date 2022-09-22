Boyce Ray Guffey of Cash departed this life on Saturday, Sept. 17, at the age of 86.
He was born May 3, 1936, in Jackson County, to Doyle and Bernice (Goather) Guffey. He married Thelma Christine Eudy in 1958 and they enjoyed 64 years together. He was an Army veteran and spent two years in Germany.
Throughout his life, he has been a blessing to many people who have crossed his path. He enjoyed singing and playing the guitar, and spent many years ministering at nursing homes. He was awarded the Governor’s Volunteer of The Year Award.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and watching NBA basketball, NFL football, MLB baseball with his loving wife, “Thelma Lou.” He loved his family and had a multitude of friends. More than anything, he loved serving the Lord and teaching others about the bible.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son-in-law, Jack Matheny; and one brother-in-law, Darrell Vickers.
He is survived by his wife, Thelma Guffey of Cash; one daughter, Denise Matheny of Scurry, Texas; one son, Kendall Guffey of Forrest City; two sisters, Una Jo Vickers of Newport and Janice Baxter (John) of Cash; three grandchildren, Elisabeth Guffey of Imperial Beach, Calif., Madison Rawlinson (Jake) of Kaufman, Texas, and Aaron Matheny of Scurry, Texas; and two great-grandchildren, Zoey and Logan.
Funeral was Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 2 p.m. at Dillinger Funeral Home. Interment was in Ballew’s Chapel Cemetery.
Visitation was Wednesday from 1 p.m. until service time.
Pallbearers were Gary Barker, Larry Tribble, Jay Parnell, Alvin Tackett, Shannon Tribble and Darrell Denton. Honorary pallbearers were Ronnie Tackett, Noah Barnett, Carl Dixon, Eugene Dixon, Bo Riley, Jason Runsick and Ricky Benson.
