Building permits issued by the City of Jonesboro from Oct. 13 through Thursday, with the owner or contractor, construction type and estimated cost:
• Brian Ford Construction, 2204 Hazeltine Drive, new residence, $616,000.
• NMcCartney Construction, 3106 Southwest Drive, commercial alteration, $600,000.
• OPC Contracting, 2300 E. Parker Road, commercial alteration, $6,000.
• Casey Turner Construction, 628 W. Matthe4ws Ave., residential alteration, $39,858.
• SVR LLC, 1401 Wendy Linda Lane, residential addition, $30,000.
• Custom Integrity Homes, 1218 Country Club Terrace, residential alteration, $85,190.
