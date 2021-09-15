Carsey Elmer McFall, 84, of Newport, departed this life on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.
He was born Feb. 24, 1937, to Elmer McFall and Rena (Womack) McFall. Mr. McFall was a heavy equipment operator for 64 years. He could often be found playing pool, dancing or singing karaoke. He could also be found at his favorite fishing spot enjoying a day of fishing.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 25 years, Myra (Bell) McFall; his son, Harold Dean (Deany) McFall; stepdaughter, Rhonda Jackson; his brothers, Abern McFall and Victor McFall; and a great-granddaughter, Rivers Elkins.
He is survived by Donna Fann of the home; daughters, Shirley Ware (Floyd Murphee) of Sulpher Rock and Angela Lawson (Jennifer Raby) of Oil Trough; stepdaughters, Chrystal Deering of Newport and Sheila Grizzle (Jeff) of Jacksonport; brothers, Buddy McFall and Gene McFall; sisters, Margaret Paul and Jessie Smith; grandchildren, Amanda, Ashley, Jordan, Graham, Noah and Seth, Carolyn, Jonathan, Jerry, Saundra and Angela; 19 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews and lots of friends.
Service will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16, at Dillinger Funeral Home Chapel, with burial in Center Grove Cemetery at Cord-Charlotte.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time.
