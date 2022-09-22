Charles Jerome Martin, 84, passed peacefully from this earth on Sept. 16, 2022, at his home.
He was born on Aug. 4, 1938, the son of the late John and Iris Anna Martin. He married the love of his life, Barbara Thomas Martin, on Dec. 17, 1960. They spent 61 wonderful years together.
Charles graduated from Harding College with a bible degree and then attended Arkansas State University, where he graduated with a master’s degree in counseling. He used his knowledge in counseling to help others and minister everywhere he went.
He was a devoted member of the West Side Church of Christ in Searcy. Charles enjoyed leading the congregation in song. He retired from Employment Security after 38 years. He was known to be very good at sports, and in his later life, enjoyed walking at least one mile a day. Charles was a caring man and will be greatly missed by all those honored to have known him.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Thomas Martin of Searcy; his children, Lynette (Bruce) Daugherty of Memphis and Stephen (Joetta) Martin of Searcy; his brother, John Gillis of San Angelo, Texas; his grandchildren, Mary Kate (Ian) Smith and Brandon (Madison) Daugherty, all of Memphis, Dr. Jacob (Kate) Martin of Wauwatosa, Wis., and Brittany Martin of Maumelle; his great-grandchildren, Joshua and Eli Martin.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, James “Jim” Turner Martin.
Visitation was Monday, Sept. 19, from 6-8 p.m. at Powell Funeral Home in Searcy. Funeral was Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Jim Martin officiating. Interment was at Oaklawn Cemetery in Searcy.
Arrangements were to Powell Funeral Home of Searcy.
An online guestbook is available at www.powell funeralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.