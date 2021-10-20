Charlotte Petree Plegge, 80, was born Nov. 26, 1940, in Newton County, Arkansas, and passed away on Oct. 19, 2021, in Newport.
In her early childhood, her family moved to Caldwell, Idaho, where she graduated from Caldwell High School. She returned home to attend the University of Arkansas, where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, a member of the College Bowl team that competed on a nationally televised program, a member of the Debate Team, a finalist for Razorback Beauty, and was chosen for Phi Beta Kappa, an elite scholastic society. While in college, she met Frank Plegge, and the two were married. They lived in Little Rock, Jonesboro and Batesville before settling in Newport, where they created their home.
Charlotte was a very active participant in the Newport community. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church and assisted with Children’s Choir direction, taught several Sunday school classes, and particularly enjoyed being in the rotation of teachers the Senior Seekers Sunday School class. She also volunteered as a room mom for her children’s classes, as a Girl Scout Leader for Troop 227, and as a Boy Scout Den Leader.
She loved being a member of the PEO Sisterhood and was chosen both as President of her beloved Chapter R and State President for Arkansas, where she made lifelong friendships. She especially enjoyed working with the Jacksonport State Park Museum as a liaison from the Jackson County Historical Society and was delighted to share the rich history of the area with others.
Charlotte delighted in traveling with her husband, Frank, on her many trips around the world and especially to England. She also loved reading, playing mah-jongg and bridge and working with many local charitable causes. She especially loved helping her cherished friends whenever they needed her. In kindness, intelligence, wit, and giving nature, she was nonpareil.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Troy and Jewell Petree; sister, Polly Petree Smith; and brother, Russ Petree.
She is survived by her husband, Frank Plegge, of Newport; her daughter, Paula Harris (Gregg) of Nashville, Tenn.; her son, Cliff (Lori) of Little Rock; and her much loved granddaughter, Katie Harris of Nashville.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to First United Methodist Church of Newport, the Jackson County Historical Society or Jacksonport State Park.
Friends may visit at the funeral home, Thursday from 5-7 p.m.
Funeral services are 2 p.m. Friday at First United Methodist Church, with interment following in Walnut Grove Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Jackson’s Newport Funeral Home.
An online guestbook is available at www.jackson sfh.com.
