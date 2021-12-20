The city of Newport will not get an Arkansas Parks and Recreation Grant for the new concession stand and restrooms for George Kell Park after all.
According to information from the Newport City Clerk's office, Mayor David Stewart announced to the December meeting of the city council that the grant was denied.
Instead, a five-year loan of $360,000 has been included in the city's 2022 budget. The loan payments are to come from Advertising and Promotion commission funds; the commission agreed to extend the allotment of 50 percent of the taxes collected to George Kell Park until the loan is paid off.
The council approved the city budget at the meeting by a unanimous vote. In addition to the loan repayment, the budget includes a 3 percent pay raise for all city employees.
Along the same lines, the council approved the 2022 budgets for the Newport Airport Commission and the Newport Economic Development Commission. And it amended the current calendar year's budget
The council also adopted a resolution for creation of a Section 8 project-based vouchers administrator position for the Newport Housing Authority. The adoption followed a presentation by Newport Housing Authority Deputy Director David Gates detailing the need for such an administrator.
The council also approved the appointment to the housing authority board of commissioners of Wendell Green to serve out the remainder of the term of Derrick Person. Green's term expires on May 1, 2023.
And the council approved permission for Stewart to enter into a contract with Provence Construction of Cave City, Ark., for the construction of the new Information Technology (IT) Center being built beside the Newport Economic Development Commission building. Provence had won the bid.
