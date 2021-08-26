Parenting is tough. New parents experience all of the new pressure and stress of parenthood, and in many cases see their own social lives grind to a halt forcing them to deal with the new stress with fewer outlets.
The Mayo Clinic lists limited paternity leave, financial strain, disrupted sleep and new responsibilities among other factors as causes of increased stress for new fathers.
Centerstone Healthy Start, The Fayette County Community Action Network for Maternal and Infant Health and Reid Health are partnering to present a special event targeted specifically to new fathers.
This event, titled “Sliding into the Curves of Fatherhood” is a dad’s café targeted to provide peer support and parenting tips, connections and guidance from within the local community.
The event is Thursday Sept. 16 and will be held at the Connection Café on Central Avenue between 6 and 8 p.m. there will be food served and a few specific topics of discussion. For this meeting the conversation will focus on communication and resilience.
“It’s a really interactive environment for dads to get together and socialize and talk about fatherhood,” said Sarah McCashland, who played a role in organizing the event.
Bringing dads together in this capacity is an important thing, as it is something that has not previously been done in the county.
“It’s a safe place for people to come, especially dads, and talk and get to know each other in a sense,” said McCashland “To see that there’s other dads out there having similar struggles, so we feel that it was important to reach out to them and get this going just so that they don’t feel like they’re alone. Especially during what we’ve been going through.”
There is limited space, McCashland said. Only 15 dads will be able to register, and masks are required to be worn by all in attendance.
She said she was excited to be able to work with several dads in the community as this was something that had been in the works for months, and now seeing it ready to come to fruition is an exciting time.
Those interested in registering can do so at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dads-cafe-sliding-into -the-curves-of-fatherhood -tickets-166693395433 ?aff=ebdssbeac&fbclid= IwAR3T3hkE6PnWt -wnGYoOsqvezOiHB1t 4KTD2ZWvkM_faZTH VCHE42Tcvplk
Registration for the event is free.
ABOUT THE EVENT:
Parent Cafés are physically and emotionally safe spaces where parents and caregivers talk about the challenges and victories of raising a family. Through individual deep self-reflection and peer-to-peer learning, participants explore their strengths, learn about the Protective Factors, and create strategies from their own wisdom and experiences to help strengthen their families.
Cafés are structured discussions that use the principles of adult learning and family support. They have a commitment to an approach that engages and affirms parents as leaders. Participants leave Parent Cafés feeling inspired, energized, and excited to put into practice what they’ve learned.
