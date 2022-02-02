Jonesboro, AR (72401)

Today

Cloudy with freezing rain expected. Significant icing likely. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy with freezing rain expected. Significant icing likely. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%.