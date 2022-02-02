Daniel Stuart Stone passed away on Jan. 26, 2022.
He was born Oct. 29, 1947 in Newport. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
Daniel learned to fly while in the Navy. He later became a charter pilot and taught others to fly. He never lost his love of flying and still loved watching YouTube videos of airplanes and flying. He enjoyed building and working on scooters. He also enjoyed watching football. He was a fan of the Dallas Cowboys and the Texas Longhorns.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Stone; daughter, Cindy Miller; son, Scott Cole; stepdaughters, Crystal Buck and Allison Croft; son-in-law, Luther Buck; daughter-in-law, Michelle Cole; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; sisters, Graycne Morgan and Diana Ruesewald and brother David Stone.
He was preceded in death by father, Duke Stone; mother, Grace Stone and brother, Freddie Stone.
Service will be held Wednesday, Feb. 9, at 10 a.m. at Dillinger Funeral Home in Newport, with burial following at Gracelawn Cemetery in Tuckerman.
