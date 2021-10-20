Danny Allen Greeno Sr., of Waldenburg, left his earthly home to guard the gates of Heaven on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.
He was born on Feb. 21, 1946, to Charley and Oscie (Wright) Greeno (stepfather Bennie Kieffer). Danny was a Christian, a proud marine and a true American Hero who fought for our great country in the Vietnam War. He cherished his relationship with the Lord, his family and our country. Danny loved to hunt, fish, and was a real prankster. There was never a dull moment when Danny was around.
He leaves behind two sons, Danny Allen Greeno Jr. (Brandy) of Paron, and Payton Bradley Greeno (Kristina) of Bald Knob; five granddaughters, Paige Greeno Northrup (Gary), Lindsay Greeno Clay (Lane), Madison Greeno (Ralph), Josey Greeno and Addison Greeno; four great-grandchildren; a very special friend, Linda McClain; along with many other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Danny was comically given the nickname “Pops’” while working at a factory in Newport. That name stuck as his grandchildren and many others always referred to him by this name until his death.
He is preceded in death by his great-granddaughter, Amelia Clay; his two sisters, Imogene Bradley and Ilene Wagster; as well as his parents.
A graveside service and burial was held on Monday, Oct. 18, at Waldenburg Cemetery in Waldenburg.
An online guestbook is available at www.roller funeralhomes.com/chenal.
