David Junior Jackson, 69, of Newport, departed this life on Oct. 4, 2021. He was born May 13, 1952, to Boyce Alvin Jackson and Melba (Tadlock) Jackson. Mr. Jackson was a retired truck driver.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Evelyn Powell and Opal Willard; and a brother, John Jackson.
He is survived by his daughters, Tracy Grady (Mark) of Thida and Donna Jackson of Newport; brothers, Mark Jackson of Newport and Kenneth Jackson of Jacksonport; sister, Ruby Carter of Magnolia; grandchildren, Jazper Jackson, Terrance Hill, Emily Grady and Anna Hibbitts; and great-grandchildren, Arian Foster and Grady Mack Hibbitts.
No services are scheduled at this time.
