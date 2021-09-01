Mary Claudean “Dean” Bradley, of Wynne, departed this life on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family, at the age of 82.
Dean was born in Newport on Jan. 23, 1939, the daughter of Claud and Mary LouEllen (Grant) Bradley. Mrs. Bradley worked as the manager of Kentucky Fried Chicken and Kelly’s Restaurant, both in Wynne, for several years. She was of the Baptist faith, and enjoyed gardening, canning and spending time with her grandchildren.
Dean was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Neil Bradley; her parents; a son, Bryan Keith Bradley; and a brother, David Bradley.
She is survived by a son, Kevin Bradley and wife Alison of Fayetteville; two daughters, Vicki Witcher and husband Phillip of Wynne, and Lesia Hicks and husband Terry of Wynne; two brothers, Raymond Bradley and wife Barbara of Newport, and James E. “Jim” Bradley and wife Peggy of Newport; a sister, Ruby Bowers of Searcy; a brother-in-law, Bob Bradley and wife Sherry of Newport; four grandchildren, Brooke Sefers and husband Joey of Harrisburg, Calen Witcher of Wynne, David McDaniel of Wynne, and Kelsea Shelton and husband Alex of Wynne; five great-grandchildren, Xander Shelton, Liam Shelton, Lucian Shelton, Greeley Sefers and Scarlett Shelton; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Jackson’s Funeral Home Chapel in Newport with Bro. Frankie Glenn Hicks officiating. Interment followed in Gracelawn Cemetery in Tuckerman.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers were Jon Bradley, Scott Bradley, Bruce Brantley, David McDaniel, Alex Shelton and Calen Witcher.
Lasting memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements were by Thompson-Wilson Funeral Home of Wynne.
An online guestbook is available at www. thompsonwilsonfh.com.
