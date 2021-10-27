Donald Harold Thomason, the oldest son of Zolan Thomason and Geneva (Thompson) Thomason recently celebrated his 80th birthday with his large, loving family. He was born on Oct. 3, 1941. Don passed from this life to be with his Lord and Savior on Oct. 21, 2021.
Don enjoyed hunting, fishing and woodworking, and loved his family dearly. He was especially proud of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved basketball, softball and baseball, and was the biggest cheerleader for Bradford’s teams for many years that his health permitted.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Zolan and Geneva Thomason; three sisters, Jeanette (Thomason) Drye, Glenda Faye Thomason and Linda Sue (Thomason) Roberson; and one brother, Ronnie Thomason.
Don is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Wanda (Hamby) Thomason; one brother, Dwayne (Judy) Thomason; children, Sharon (Andy) Thomason-Magin, Karen (Troy) Reed, Michael (Fonda) Thomason and Patty (Kevin) Callahan; grandchildren, Rachel Magin, Zachary Magin, Daniel Magin, Eric Reed, Joshua Reed, Sarah Reed-Hendricks, David Thomason, Donald Thomason, Aaron King, Elizabeth (Callahan) Jordan, Rebecca (Callahan) Hopper, Matthew Callahan and Jonathan Callahan; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Visitation was Tuesday, Oct. 26, at 10 a.m. at Bradford Baptist Church, with the funeral service following at 11 a.m. Interment was in Scantlin Cemetery at Bradford. Arrangements were entrusted to Bradford Memorial Funeral Home.
An online guestbook is available at www.bradford memorial.com.
