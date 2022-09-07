Dorothy G. Isaacs Witt, 92, passed away Saturday, September 3, 2022 at her home in Connersville as a result of a fall she suffered in her home March, 2022.
She was born May 30, 1930 to Jeffie and Doshia Hall Isaacs in Middletown, Ohio.
In February of 1996, she retired from Visteon after 39 years. She then became a “Snow Bird” going back and forth to Florida with her late Husband, Bill.
She is survived by her son, Pebble Dwight Gabbard of Connersville; her daughter, Kathleen Gabbard of Connersville; a granddaughter, Brandi Jo (Keith) Kunard of St. Petersburg, Florida; a great grandson, Keigan N. Kunard; and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Bill; her parents; a sister, Edna (Carson) Stevens; two brothers, Jesse (Thelma) Isaacs and Earl Isaacs; five step-brothers, Clifton (Hazel) Gabbard, Pebble Gabbard, Herman (Geraldine) Elmer Gabbard, Dewey (Anita) Gabbard, and Owen Gabbard; and three step-sisters, Mildred (Herbert) Maupin, Bernice (Dewel) Lakes, and Ruth (Wayne) Rummel.
There will be no services. Burial will be in the Isaacs Family Cemetery in Wind Cave, Kentucky at the convenience of the family. Miller, Moster, Robbins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Dorothy to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be made anytime at millermosterrobbins.com.
