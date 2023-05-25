Dorothy L. (Smith) Rushing, 88, met Jesus face-to-face from her residence, surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, May 20, 2023, following a brief illness.
She was born Feb. 10, 1935, in Formosa, Ark., to Johnny and Edith (Bradley) Smith and had lived in Alexandria, Ind., since 1990. She was a homemaker and devoted herself to the care of her home and family. Dorothy had attended the Missionary Baptist Church in Alexandria. She will fondly be remembered for being her happiest while holding a baby.
Survivors include three daughters, Freda Dockrey, Alexandria, Ind., Sue (John) Gates, Newport, and Phyllis Rushing (Mike Finch), Winchester, Ind.; eight sons, James (Lisa) Rushing, Richard Rushing, Charles Rushing, William (Jessica) Rushing, and Robert (Theresa) Rushing, all of Alexandria, Ind., Joseph (Deborah) Rushing, Portland, Ind., Sherman (Shirletta) Rushing, Elwood, Ind., and Danny (Kimberly) Rushing, Summitville, Ind.; 39 grandchildren; 53 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren and one on the way.
Also surviving are two sisters, Carolyn Shelton, Mountain Grove, Mo., and Giva (Jerry) Coleman, Malden, Mo.; two sisters-in-law, Faye Smith, Gideon, Mo., and Betty Rushing, Fort Smith; special friend, Kate McPhearson; and several nieces and nephews and a host of extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents, father and mother-in-law-Charley and Retha (Ward) Rushing; her husband of 62 years, James Rushing, in 2014; son, John Rushing; four grandchildren, Andrew Rushing, David Harville, Tiffany Harville and Chelsea Levell; three brothers, Don Smith, Doyle Smith and Johnny Smith; a sister, Lorene Gattis; five sisters-in-law; a son-in-law, Phillip Dockrey; and six brothers-in-law.
Services honoring Dorothy’s life, legacy and faith will take place on Friday, May 26, at 1 p.m. at Alexandria First Baptist Church, 2107 South Park Avenue, with Pastor Michael Deutsch officiating. Interment will follow in Park View Cemetery in Alexandria.
The Rushing family will receive friends today, May 25, at Owens Funeral Home, 412 North Harrison Street, Alexandria, from 4-8 p.m. or at the church after 12 p.m. on Friday, prior to the service.
Dorothy’s service will be livestreamed, starting at 12:55 p.m. on Friday, May 26, and can be seen by going to the Alexandria First Baptist Church Facebook page at that time.
The Rushing family would like to thank the staff of Community Health Network and Southern Care Hospice.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Diabetes Association or St. Jude Children’s Hospital, with envelopes available at the visitation and services.
Online condolences may be shared at www.owensmemorial services.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.