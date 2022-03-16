Elizabeth Ann “Liz” King, 83, of Bearden, died Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Baptist Medical Center in Little Rock.
She was born Oct. 14, 1938, in Bearden. She was a homemaker and a member of the First Southern Baptist Church in Bearden.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Ray Chambliss and Lorine Evans Chambliss; two brothers, Jimmy Chambliss and Maurice Chambliss; and two sisters, Eloise Rowland and Linda Nutt.
Liz is survived by her husband of 68 years, Kenneth King of Bearden; one son, Kerry King and wife Gayla of Grayslake, Ill.; one daughter, Deborah Downing and husband Blake of Tulsa, Okla.; three brothers, Rayburn Chambliss of Marion, Dickie Chambliss of Proctor, and Mackie Chambliss of Nesbit, Miss.; three grandchildren, Josh Jones and wife Casey of Sapulpa, Okla., and Audra King and Carter King of Libertyville, Ill.; and one great-grandchild, Bowie Jones of Sapulpa, Okla.
Visitation was Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at Benton Funeral Home in Bearden.
Funeral services are today, March 17, at 2 p.m. at First Southern Baptist Church in Bearden with Rev. Jimmy Owens officiating. Burial will follow at Salem Cemetery in Bearden. Arrangements by Benton Funeral Home.
To sign the online register, visit www.bentonfuneral home.net.
