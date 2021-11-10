Elouise Slocum Tharp, 79, of Newport, departed this life on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.
She was born Dec. 1, 1941, to Benjamin Carl Slocum and Ruby (Reid) Slocum. Mrs. Tharp was of the Church of Christ belief. She was a member of the Jackson County Emergency Squad. She enjoyed many hobbies, including word search puzzles, crossword puzzles and reading. She enjoyed bowling and loved to bake.
She is preceded in death by her parents and a sister, June Sutherland.
She is survived by her husband, Benny Tharp, of the home; daughters, Deborah Simmons (Sammy) of Macks and Nancy Taylor; sister, Linda Fisher of Batesville; grandchildren, Heather Smith of Carencro, La., Kandace White (CJ) of Harrisburg, Corey Hebert of Carencro, La., River Thompson of Newport; great-grandchildren, Brayden Felix, Aubree Hebert, Analeigh Hebert, Jude White and Selena White; and sister, Linda Fisher of Batesville.
Service was Thursday, Nov. 4, at 2 p.m. at Dillinger Funeral Home. Visitation was from 12:30 until service time. Interment was at Hickman Cemetery in Bradford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.