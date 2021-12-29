Elwanda McNutt Brann of Mansfield, Texas, formerly of Overland Park, Kan., and Jonesboro, departed this life at her home on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at the age of 91.
She was born in Swifton, on Jan. 28, 1930, the youngest child of Ray John McNutt and Opal Robertson McNutt. Mrs. Brann graduated from Swifton High School in 1948. After graduation, she attended Harding College for one year and transferred to Arkansas State College, where she completed her teaching degree and attained her Master’s Degree in Education.
Miss Elwanda McNutt married Mr. Benjamin Sanford Brann III at the Brann family home in Swifton on Dec. 22, 1951. They lived in San Antonio, Memphis, and Wynne and Hope, Ark., before making their home in Overland Park, Kan., where they worked and raised their two sons. Upon retirement, they moved to Jonesboro where she lived until 2011.
Mrs. Brann was a first-grade teacher for 25 years at Pawnee Elementary School in Overland Park. Teaching was one of her greatest joys. Mrs. Brann was an active member of the First United Methodist Church, where she volunteered and spent countless hours helping handicapped children. She was an avid reader. She enjoyed knitting, and after retiring, she developed a great interest in family history. Mrs. Brann’s greatest love was her family. She delighted in her sons, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Benjamin S. Brann III; her parents, and one sister, Joyce McNutt Jackson.
Mrs. Brann is survived by two sons, Dr. Ben S. Brann IV and wife Kathy of Arlington, Texas, and Michael Brann and wife Sheryl of Lawrence, Kan. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Benjamin S. Brann V, Megan Brann Krouse and husband Matt, Christopher Brann and Catherine Brann Trammell and husband Brent, along with three great-grandchildren, Adrianna Krouse, Caroline Krouse and Jacqueline Krouse.
Friends may visit at the funeral home on Sunday, Jan. 2, from 5-6 p.m. Graveside service will be Monday, Jan. 3, at 2 p.m. at Swifton Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Jackson’s Newport Funeral Home.
An online guestbook is available at www.jacksons fh.com.
