Esther Marie (Raney) Bearden, 99, of Newport, departed this life on Feb. 11, 2023.
She was born Jan. 16, 1924, to Claude and Nellie (Ramsey) Masters. Esther was a beautician for over 30 years and owned her own salon. She loved basketball and played all through school. She enjoyed dancing, gardening, cooking and spending time with family. She was an active member of Immanuel Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Woody Bearden; her sons, Dave King, Gerald King, Gary King, Larry King and Lynn King; her grandsons, Scott King and Shawn King; her sisters, Vada Wadill, Lucille Wayland and Lillian Cowell.
She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Davidson of Houston; her brother, Lehman Masters; grandchildren, Gina King, Rhonda King, Penny King, Greg King, Erica Somes, Brandy Epperson, Jonathan King, Eric King, Brock King and Sarah Jones; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Service was 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Dillinger Funeral Home Chapel, with internment at Watson Cemetery with Bro. Bill Chambers officiating. Visitation was from 1 p.m. until service time.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers were Jonathon King, Eric King, Brock King, Chad Epperson, Sam Roberts and T.J. Burnside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.