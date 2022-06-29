Floyd “Bubba” Parnell Jr., of Tuckerman departed this life on Friday, June 24, 2022, at the age of 75.
He was born July 17, 1946, in Cotton Plant, the son of Floyd Parnell Sr., and Pauline (Brown). Mr. Parnell was a 1964 graduate of Cotton Plant High School, and earned a Bachelor of English degree from UCA. He later earned a Master’s Degree in Administration from Arkansas State University.
Mr. Parnell dedicated his life to the public school system, spending 42 years as a teacher and administrator for the Newport Special School District. He was then Principal at the Jackson County School District another eight and one-half years until his retirement in 2014. He was beloved by his many students.
Mr. Parnell broadcast Friday night football for the Greyhounds on River Country 96.7. He was a college athlete, playing baseball and football for UCA. An avid fan of athletics, he spent many summers coaching American Legion Baseball, and was a fan of Arkansas Razorbacks, Newport Greyhounds and Swifton Pirates. Mr. Parnell loved time spent at his cabin, and he especially enjoyed time with his sons.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 21 years, Janet (Alumbaugh) Parnell; his father, Floyd Parnell Sr.; his mother, Pauline (Brown) Holcombe; his stepfather, Punch Holcombe; and his father-in-law, Bill Alumbaugh.
Mr. Parnell is survived by two sons, Laird Parnell of Jonesboro and Trey Parnell of Tuckerman; one brother, Larry Parnell and husband Murl of Diaz; his mother-in-law, Joyce Alumbaugh of Searcy; two brothers-in-law, Billy Alumbaugh and wife Janet of Bella Vista, and Joel Alumbaugh and wife Chris of Searcy; one sister-in-law, Myra Alumbaugh Long and husband, Brian of Forrest City; and a lifetime of friends and former students.
A memorial visitation will be held Friday, July 1, at Jackson’s Newport Funeral Home.
Those honored to serve as honorary pallbearers are Lewis Gray Butler, Don Black, Carla Hubbard, Sarah Camp and Jennifer Brunner.
Arrangements are by Jackson’s Newport Funeral Home.
An online guestbook is available at www.jacksons fh.com.
