Frances Nan Johns “Frankie” Gay joined Sarge, on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.
Frankie was born March 6, 1935, at Sugar Creek Farm on Crowley’s Ridge, west of Paragould, to Clennie and Judson Johns. As the youngest of eight children, six of whom survived childhood, Frankie grew up in a loving family. Her parents instilled a love for the Lord and family, a strong work ethic and the value of a great education. Being born in the depression era, she also learned the value of a dollar and was famous for finding “good deals” and negotiating for better prices.
Frankie married the love of her life, Francis Harold “Sarge” Gay Sr., on Nov. 29, 1954. When asked what it was about Sarge that captured her heart, she replied, “Well, he was good looking and the funniest man I have ever known. On our first date, I still remember laughing so hard my stomach hurt!”
Sarge and Frankie shared their laughter and love for three score and four years. Frankie said that she was excited to marry a soldier, as she wanted to travel and see the world. And travel they did, especially in Europe. From the Bavarian salt mines to the Sistine chapel, Sarge and Frankie traveled in a little red Renault, with a tent for lodging.
Frankie served her country as a soldier’s wife. She laundered and ironed Sarge’s uniforms, gave him GI haircuts, and raised her soldier’s boys alone, while Sarge was posted in Korea and Vietnam. She deserves military honors, as she stood with her soldier through the difficult times that she and her boys watched on television in 1968 and 1969.
Frankie shaped a generation of children at Newport Special School District. Her “first graders” will always know that Ms. Gay gave her all for them by teaching them that they could be anything they wanted to be, so long as they gave it their all. She loved them and they loved her.
Frankie was a member and worshipped at Holden Ave. Church of Christ, where she served as a Sunday school teacher and quiet leader for 46 years. Her ethic and teaching were epitomized in Romans 12:6-8; “We have different gifts according to the grace given us. If a person’s gift is prophesying, let them use it in proportion to their faith. If it is serving, let them serve; if it is teaching, let them teach; if it is encouraging, let them encourage; if it is contributing to the needs of others, let them give generously; if it is leadership, let them lead diligently; if it is showing mercy, let them do it cheerfully.”
Frankie’s faith served her well as she was gifted in all these ways. As a woman in the Church of Christ, she quietly preached her faith by example, served, taught, encouraged, gave generously, and was cheerfully merciful. Her boys will attest that she could prophesy. Frankie would say, “If you don’t straighten up, I’ll tell your father.” It worked every time.
Frankie was preceded in death by her husband, Francis H. “Sarge” Gay Sr.; her parents, her seven siblings and her great-grandson, Judson Poppy.
She is survived by her sons, Francis H. “Joe” Gay Jr. and wife, Marsha, David C. Gay and wife, Cricket, and John T. Gay Sr. and wife, Leslie; grandchildren, Ryan Gay, Nancy Plattner, Jill Castillo, Todd Shields, Zach Hatley, Heather Poppy, John T. Gay Jr., and Matthew Gay; 15 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Nancy Fern Gay and Annetia Gentry; and numerous nieces and nephews, who loved their “Auntie Frank.”
Carolyn Brannon and Kim Whaley are only two of the thousands who love Ms. Frankie. Newport will always be a special place in the heart of the Gay boys because of the love and support given by the entire community to Sarge and Frankie Gay.
The family is deeply grateful to the staff of Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House in Jonesboro for their outstanding care, compassion and guidance.
Memorials may be made to The Children’s Home, 5515 Walcott Road, Paragould, AR 72450, Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House, 1148 E. Matthews, Jonesboro, AR 72401, or Croft Cemetery Fund, 9795 US 412 West, Paragould, AR 72450.
Friends may visit at the funeral home on Saturday from 10-11:30 a.m. Graveside services are 3 p.m. on Saturday at Croft Cemetery in Greene County, with Mr. Mitch Ford officiating and the eulogy by Mr. Charles Vondran.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers are Ryan Gay, Todd Shields, Zach Hatley, John T. Gay Jr., Matthew Gay and Michael Poppy. Honorary pallbearers are Adam Plattner, Thomas Castillo and Wade Lewis.
Arrangements are by Jackson’s Newport Funeral Home.
An online guestbook is available at www.jacksons fh.com.
