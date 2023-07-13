G.D. Miller, 84, of Jefferson City, Mo., passed away Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Heisinger Bluffs Senior Living Community.
He was born June 10, 1939, in Algoa, Ark., the son of George D. and Melissa L. (Lashlee) Miller. He received his bachelor’s degree from Southwest Texas State University. On Sept. 26, 1959, in Little Rock, he was united in marriage to Phyllis June Garland, who preceded him in death on May 10, 2023.
G.D. served his country for over 22 years in the United States Air Force, retiring as a master sergeant. Following his honorable discharge from the military, he worked for the Missouri Department of Revenue in the Information Systems Department for 19 years. He owned and operated his own computer consultant company for five years. He was a member of the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 17 and the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2693.
He enjoyed reading, listening to country music, traveling, coin and baseball card collecting, and most of all, spending time with his grandchildren.
Survivors include two daughters, Stephanie (Joseph) Robey, Jefferson City; Stacey (David) Wheeler, Jefferson City; four grandchildren, Jessica (Dustin) Jones, Dylan Robey, Kristyn (Cameron) Roll and Dalton Wheeler; and one great-grandchild, Everett Roll, with one on the way; and one brother, Billy Miller, Tennessee.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Phyllis Miller; two infant siblings; three sisters, Eldora Shelly, Charlene Mann and Betty Carlew; and five brothers, Aubrey, Norman, Truman, Danny and Hershel Miller.
Visitation is Friday from 1-2 p.m. at Trimble Funeral Homes in Jefferson City. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Trevor Dancer officiating. Burial with military honors will be in Riverview Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the Wounded Warrior Project or to the Central Missouri Honor Flight.
Services entrusted to Trimble Funeral Homes-Jefferson City.
An online guestbook is available at trimblefunerals.com.
