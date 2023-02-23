Gary Lindel Cloud, 74, of Southside, died Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.
Gary was born Nov. 4, 1948, in Newport, to the late Archie Cloud and Alberta (George) Cloud. He was a 1966 graduate of Grubbs High School. Gary was very outspoken and loved to interact with people, which led him to a career in car sales. Gary was a car salesman for over 30 years in the Batesville/Southside area.
Gary loved music. In his younger years, he was a member of a band and was very gifted at playing music (especially the guitar and harmonica) and singing. Gary loved all sports. He was a lifelong fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, the Arkansas Razorbacks, and the Southside Southerners. Some of Gary’s other hobbies include racing out at the Locust Grove Speedway and flying airplanes. Gary was a loving son, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend, and he will be deeply missed by everyone who was blessed to know him.
Gary is preceded in death by both of his parents; his sisters, Bernice Neely, Shirlene Trotter and Joyce Mears; and his brothers, David A. Cloud and Jerry Cloud.
He is survived by his daughters, Rachel Cloud and Kari Slayton (Micheal); his brother, Danny Cloud; his sisters, Kathryn (Cloud) Jones and Mary Lynn (Cloud) Woodruff; his grandchildren, Cole Henrickson, Kourtley Lacy and Brantley Slayton; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
There will be a memorial service held at the Willis Funeral Service Chapel on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 4-6 p.m. Services are entrusted to Willis Funeral Service of Batesville.
