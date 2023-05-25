Gerald A. Saracini passed away on Thursday, May 18, 2023, surrounded by his family. He was 86 years old.
Jerry was a devoted husband, loving father, generous grandfather and proud great-grandfather. He accepted life’s successes and challenges with unwavering gratitude and faith.
Jerry was born on July 27, 1936, in Poplar Bluff, Mo. He was the only son of Tony and Freda Saracini. He started his parochial education at Sacred Heart Schools in Popular Bluff. He attended Chaminade Preparatory School in St. Louis. Jerry graduated from Popular Bluff High School and attended the University of Missouri, where he was a loyal member of Xi Xi Chapter of Sigma Chi Fraternity. Jerry received his BSBA in Business Administration from Arkansas State University. Jerry won life’s lottery when he met and married Sondra (Sandy) Schwab, setting out on a 60-year-long life journey.
Jerry began his business career with Anheuser-Busch, Inc. in 1964. With Sandy’s full support, they purchased C&C Distributor, Inc., an Anheuser-Busch wholesale distributor in Newport. Jerry and Sandy spent the majority of their lives in Newport, where Jerry successfully lead C&C as C.E.O. For a decade, C&C consistently placed within the Bronze/Silver levels of AB, and in 2022, AB congratulated Jerry for 50 years of partnership as an exclusive AB wholesaler.
In 1988, Jerry served as chairman of the Wholesale Beer Distributors of Arkansas. Additionally, Jerry spearheaded numerous community projects, including pioneering aluminum recycling and underwriting calling cards for veterans. Jerry had served in the USAF Reserve. Jerry was also invested in the community at large, serving as President of the Rotary Club. He was recognized as a Paul Harris Fellow.
During the 1980s, Jerry spent countless hours recruiting new businesses to Arkansas by serving on the Arkansas Economic Development Commission and as Chairman of the Newport-Jackson County Industrial Development Commission. Jerry served on several bank boards, including Merchants & Planters Holding Company and Greers Ferry Lake State Bank. He also served as President of Newport County Club.
Jerry was likewise devoted to his faith community. While in Newport, Jerry was an active parishioner of St. Cecilia Catholic Church, participating as a lector and serving on the parish council and as a business assistant for the Church. He was integral to St. Cecilia building a new church in 1994. Jerry also served on the Board of Directors of Ava Maria University in Naples. Fla.
After moving to Jonesboro, Jerry became a parishioner of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Jerry and Sandy also loved to travel and had the opportunity to visit numerous countries, including Jerry’s ancestral home of Italy. One of the highlights of Jerry’s life was shaking the hand of Pope John Paul II.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Sandy; three children, Susan Smith and her husband David, of Jonesboro, Shari Saracini Ballard and her husband Bob Sim, of Charlotte, N.C., and Stephanie Truitt and her husband Hal, of Memphis; seven grandchildren, Dr. Cassie Greenbaum and her husband Ryan, of Albuquerque, N.M., Sandy Cloninger and her husband Adam, of England, Ark., Jay Smith of Jonesboro, Jerry Smith of Jonesboro, Jack Ballard of Charlotte, N.C., Jon Ballard of Charlotte, N.C., Lillie Smith of Dallas, and Cooper Smith of Jonesboro; and three great-grandchildren, Adrienne Greenbaum, Smith Cloninger and Archie Cloninger.
A Rosary Service was held on Tuesday, May 23, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Jonesboro, followed by a visitation from 7-9 p.m.
Funeral Mass to celebrate Jerry’s life was held Wednesday, May 24, at 11 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with Monsignor Scott Friend officiating. Burial followed at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Jonesboro. Arrangements were entrusted to Gregg- Langford Bookout Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Blessed Sacrament Catholic School in Jonesboro, and St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Newport.
Online condolences may be shared at www.greggfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.