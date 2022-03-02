Glen “Bod” Hayes, 94, of Swifton, departed this life on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Regional Medical Center in Memphis.
He was born April 22, 1927, at Rosie, the son of Virgil Washington and Lettie Edna (Hays) Hayes.
A United States Army veteran, Mr. Hayes enlisted while still in high school and served during World War II. He was the oldest veteran in Swifton, an honor he held for several years. He retired from what he loved to do – farming. Mr. Hayes loved the outdoors, and especially enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He had a kind and cheerful heart, and a loving spirit that will be greatly missed. Mr. Hayes loved children and animals, and took care of any stray. It was an honor to have a man with such high integrity as part of the Swifton community.
Mr. Hayes was a member of the Swifton First Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon. He loved the Lord and serving his church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil Washington and Lettie (Hays) Hayes; one brother, Doyle Wayne “Sam” Hayes; and two sisters, Mildred Geneva Whitley and Joyce Mae Dunn.
Mr. Hayes, who never married, is survived by his sister, Loyce Fowler and husband John of Jonesboro; many nieces and nephews; and a lifetime of friends.
Funeral services were Monday, Feb. 28, at 1 p.m. at Swifton First Baptist Church. Visitation was from noon until time of the service. Arrangements were by Jackson’s Newport Funeral Home.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers were Patrick McGee, Woody Slagley, Tyler Black, Bobby Black and Logan Fowler. Honorary pallbearers were Steve Winemiller, Rick Bradley, Bobby Holt and Roy Runyan.
The Hayes family requests memorials be made to Swifton First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 325, Swifton, AR 72471, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or the charity of your choice.
An online guestbook is available at www.jacksons fh.com.
