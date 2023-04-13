Glenda Norene (Willmore) Glidewell of Little Rock, formerly of Newport, departed this life on April 4, 2023, at the age of 91.
She was born Jan. 11, 1932, in Delaplaine, the daughter of John and Emma (Shewmaker) Willmore. Mrs. Glidewell was a member of the Holden Avenue Church of Christ, where she was a member of Caring Sisters. She enjoyed playing Mexican train, traveling and reading. She was an avid watcher of Jeopardy and never met a crossword puzzle she could not solve. She was an excellent cook, and her family especially loved her dressing. She loved her friends and family dearly and cherished time spent with them.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Earl Glidewell; two sisters, Clarice Irene Willmore and Mary Louise (Moore) Willis; and one nephew, Robert A. Moore.
Mrs. Glidewell is survived by two daughters, Becky Mullins (Alvin) of Foley, Ala., and Susie Walker (David) of Little Rock; one son, Wes Reynolds (Carol) of Collinsville, Okla.; two granddaughters, Cortney Bowman (Ryan) of Little Rock and Casey Cooper (Josh) of Gulf Shores, Ala.; four great-grandsons, Reid, Cade and Ridge Bowman of Little Rock and James Cooper of Gulf Shores, Ala.; nieces and nephews, Randy Moore (Pam) of Newport, Joe Moore (Mary Beth) of Sherwood, Roger Moore (DeeDee) of Augusta, Robin Fox (Irby) of Southside and Cindy Moore of Newport; and special friends, Ann Turner, Benny Reynolds and Virginia Austin, all of Newport, and Patsy Fuller of Little Rock.
A private family service will be held in honor of Glenda. Arrangements are entrusted to Smith Little Rock Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to www.childrenshomes.org. A online guestbook is available at www.smith familycares.com.
