Glenn Breckenridge, 92, passed away on Aug. 29, 2021.
He was born on Oct. 11, 1928 in Thayer, Mo., to the late Virgil and Elesin Breckenridge. He married his high school sweetheart, Bettye Jo Beede, on Jan. 27, 1951. Glenn served in the Air Force from 1950-1954 as a 923 Airman First Class.
After the service, he opened his own successful business named Glenn’s TV and Appliances that he ran for over 40 years in Newport. He loved his family and loved spending time on the golf course, where he won many different tournaments and was recognized as a Pro-American golfer.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Bettye Jo; and his daughter, Leah Candace Christie.
He leaves behind his sons, Matthew Breckenridge and wife Ann of Batesville, and Blue Skye Summers and wife Lacy of Newport. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Tricia Hawkins, Andrew Breckenridge and wife Tasha, Whitney Casper and husband Justin, Alex Breckenridge, and David Breckenridge and wife Briana. His great-grandchildren, who he loved dearly, August Hawkins, Kenleigh Breckenridge, Blake Summers, Averee Breckenridge, Nolan Breckenridge, Sadie Summers and Jayce Casper. We love and miss you so much, Grandpa.
An online guestbook is available at www.jacksons fh.com.
