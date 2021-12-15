Gloria Jane Moss, 87, of Diaz, departed this life on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.
She was born April 27, 1934, to Hershel and Agnes (Allen) Huey. Mrs. Moss was a member of the Holden Avenue Church of Christ. She previously worked at Dillinger Funeral Home and volunteered at Harris Hospital. She loved flowers. She enjoyed crafting and writing poetry, and even wrote her own poetry book. She loved cats and also enjoyed going fishing.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Troy Barron and Gene Moss; and her sister, Vera Ruth Langston.
She is survived by her son, Scott Barron (Marie) of Horn Lake, Miss.; her stepson, Robbie Moss of Newport; her daughter, Terri Mowery (David) of Horn Lake, Miss.; her stepdaughters, Jetta Moss of Tuckerman and Loretta Thomson of Luxora; sisters, Shirley Swink of Newport, Gail Bellinger of Newport, and Betty Copeland of Oklahoma; three grandchildren, Troy Barron of Horn Lake, Miss., Andrew Mowery of Cordova, Tenn., and Daniel Mowery of Horn Lake, Miss.; and two great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Mowery and Cassidy Mowery, of Cordova Tenn.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Dec. 21, from 5-7 p.m. at Dillinger Funeral Home.
Service will be Wednesday, Dec. 22, at 2 p.m. at the Dillinger Funeral Home chapel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.