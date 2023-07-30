TRUMANN — Residents of Poinsett County will once again be able to shop at the former Baker Lumber building in Trumann.
A Jonesboro man, with ties to Trumann, said this week that the need for a hardware store in the Poinsett County town, as well as a chance to move his business into a larger building, was something he could not pass up.
Huey’s Farm & Hardware opened in its new location along Highway 463. The business had a smaller location down the road, but moving into the Baker building was a great opportunity, Daniel Huey said.
The Baker Lumber building has been somewhat of an institution in the Poinsett County town. For many years, people from all over the county have traveled there to buy everything from farm supplies to tools to get projects done.
Huey said he hopes to continue that tradition.
Huey said his business has a strong customer base, drawing people from Marked Tree, Payneway, Lepanto, Harrisburg, Lake City and Jonesboro to buy goods. He said they also get some out-of-state customers as well.
He said his business also benefits due to the fact that other nearby towns, like Marked Tree, do not have a hardware store and that customers like to deal with people they know on a regular basis.
Huey said the Baker building has been vacant since last year when Quality Farm Supply closed its location there and moved to a different building.
He said Quality Farm Supply and many other have assisted him with the move.
As for developing his business, he said he has learned a lot from his family, which also has an auto parts store. Huey said the Trumann Chamber of Commerce has also helped him.
Huey’s sells everything from lumber and farm supplies to hammer and nails. Huey said they plan to expand to offer hunting supplies, including waders, guns and ammunition, in the future.
He said there are also plans to add about 5,000 to 6,500 square feet of warehouse space on the property as well as turning a portion of current warehouse space into retail space.
The work, except for the warehouse expansion, is expected to be done by September, Huey said.
The store is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
