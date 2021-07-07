Heather Ray McClure Drew, 42, of Little Rock, passed away on June 24, 2021. A sudden diagnosis of acute leukemia revealed devastating brain damage due to blood imbalances.
She was born April 2, 1979, the youngest of three children to Terri and Don McClure. Heather developed countless friendships in her years as a fun-loving, supportive classmate and teammate during her school years at Baker, Good Counsel and Mount St. Mary’s. She excelled in her studies at the University of Arkansas-Fayetteville. Her hard work ethic reflected well in her rise in the ranks of the banking industry, beginning at One Banc and most recently as Senior Vice President at Encore Bank. Many dear friends and co-workers will miss Heather, as certainly will her loving family.
She leaves behind her husband, Tommy Drew III; her greatest love, sons Davis and Hayes; brother, Jeff McClure (Kristin); sister, Amy Finley (Matthew) and father, Don (Becky, stepmother); in-law parents Tommy and JoAnn Drew; and two sisters-in-law, Heather “Haywoo” Drew and Beka Drew. Aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and numerous cousins will also miss our spirited “HooRay” as she was affectionately known.
Cherished family members who preceded Heather’s journey to heaven were her beloved mother, Terri; and her grandparents, Jack and Delores Chesshir (meeting her for the first time); grandparents, Clell and Eugenia McClure; aunt, Jayne McClure; and cousins Alex Hicks, Hank Chesshir and Jack Crabtree.
In the very near future, a celebration of Heather’s life will be held at a time and location to be announced. We hope to share many “Heather” stories and other memories as well as view videos and pictures.
If you wish to make a memorial donation, the family would sincerely appreciate any you choose, but Children’s Hospital always held a special place in Heather’s heart for the life-saving care her youngest son Hayes received in his first six weeks in this world. Arkansas Children’s Hospital Foundation (cardiology), P.O. Box 2222, Little Rock, AR 72203.
To sign the online guest book, visit www.roller funeralhomes.com/chenal.
