Heaven Scent Grigsby, 31, of Newport, departed this life on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.
She was born July 14, 1990, to Ronnie Dewitt Grigsby and Felicia Dawn (Carter) Wright. Heaven attended Diaz Baptist Church. She enjoyed playing bingo. She loved watching action movies and Disney movies. Finding Nemo was her favorite. Her favorite pastime was playing games on her phone.
She was preceded by her grandpa, Jerry Taylor; her great-grandma, Ellene Vinson; her memaw, Sue, and Uncle Joe.
She is survived by her mother, Felicia Dawn Wright (Keith Worsham) of Newport; father, Ronnie Grigsby of Conway, her stepmother, Lana Sublett of Conway; grandparents, Helen Taylor and Onzo Herl Vinson of Newport and Edward and Rosia Carter of Cave City; brother, Steven William Grigsby (Katie) of Batesville; sister, Sunni Laine Grigsby of Conway; aunts, Rebecca Ann Fortenberry of Newport, Angie Grigsby and Chrystal Grigsby of Cabot; uncle, Eddie Joe Carter of New York; nephews, Riley and Parker; nieces, Paisleigh and Kaidyn; and cousins, Coby, Gabrielle, Emily, Annaleigh, Scarlotte, Faithe, Deanna, Tina, Jessica, Mariah, Nariah, Alexandra, Mary, John, Chris, Chris Jr., Dakota, Melisa, Jamie, Kenny, Dezirae, Haley and Katie.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
