Henry E. Crandall of Tuckerman, departed this life in Batesville on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at the age of 103.
He was born Dec. 5, 1918, in Stuttgart, the son of Walter Webster Crandall and Lurie M. (Dilday) Crandall. Mr. Crandall was a 1936 graduate of Stuttgart High School. Following high school, he moved with his family to Tuckerman, where he worked at a service station and as a bookkeeper for Graham Brothers. In the late 1930s, he began farming with his grandfather, H.D. Dilday and his father, W.W. Crandall. Mr. Crandall continued the family tradition forming Crandall Farms in partnership with his son, Morris.
He was a devoted member of the Tuckerman First United Methodist Church, and over the years, he served the church as a trustee and on many of the church boards. He also served on the Board of Riceland Foods for a number of years.
As a younger man, Mr. Crandall enjoyed duck hunting and fishing. He became an avid golfer at the age of 55. Mr. Crandall did everything well and with a bit of a competitive spirit, especially the game of Mexican Train in dominoes, which he played regularly with friends and family.
Mr. Henry Crandall will forever be remembered for his loving and kind spirit, his devotion to the church and his great love of family. Mr. Crandall especially delighted in his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Willie Mae (Ashley) Crandall; his grandson, Alex Wayne Crandall; and one brother, Homer Crandall.
Mr. Crandall is survived by one son, Morris Crandall and wife DuLane of Tuckerman; two grandchildren, Andy Crandall and Brandi Crandall Gayle and husband, Chris; three great-grandchildren, Alex Crandall, Anna Layne Crandall and Cora Ainsley Gayle; one great-great-granddaughter, Adeli Crandall; and a lifetime of friends.
Graveside services were Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Gracelawn Cemetery. Arrangements were by Jackson’s Newport Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Aaron Meals, 127 Avenue B., Apalachicola, FL 32320 or aaronmeals.com; or to the First United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 848, Tuckerman, AR 72473.
An online guestbook is available at www.jacksonsfh.com.
