Basketball
High School Poll
Following is the Arkansas Sports Media High School High School Basketball Poll, including the Overall Top 10 teams and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending January 28. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week's rankings:
Boys
OVERALL
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Blytheville (9);24-1;165;2
(tie) Jonesboro (8);20-3;165;3
3. LR Central (1);20-4;140;1
4. Bentonville West;18-2;124;5
5. Bentonville;16-4;90;4
6. Pine Bluff;16-6;63;10
7. Springdale;18-5;53;7
8. Farmington;25-0;50;8
9. Springdale Har-Ber;15-5;40;–
10. Lake Hamilton;18-3;36;6
(tie) Marion;18-6;36;9
Others receiving votes: Nettleton 18, North Little Rock 6, Conway 2, Brookland 1, Dardanelle 1.
CLASS 6A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Jonesboro (16);20-3;88;2
2. LR Central (1);20-4;70;1
3. Bentonville West (1);18-2;58;4
4. Bentonville ;16-4;34;3
5. Springdale;18-5;11;5
Others receiving votes: Springdale Har-Ber 7, North Little Rock 2.
CLASS 5A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Pine Bluff (10);16-6;77;3
2. Lake Hamilton (4);18-3;65;1
(tie) Marion (4);18-6;65;2
4. Nettleton;17-5;42;4t
5. Vilonia;17-6;12;4t
Others receiving votes: Maumelle 5, Siloam Springs 2, LR Parkview 2.
CLASS 4A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Blytheville (17);24-1;89;1
2. Farmington (1);25-0;73;2
3. Dardanelle;22-3;46;3
4. Magnolia;15-1;38;4
5. Brookland;18-5;15;–
Others receiving votes: LR Christian 8, Joe T Robinson 1.
CLASS 3A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Bergman (16);27-4;86;1
2. Osceola (2);10-3;61;2
3. LR Episcopal;17-5;54;3
4. Dumas;18-7;32;4
5. Riverview;15-3;22;5
Others receiving votes: Manila 8, Baptist Prep 3, Rose Bud 2, Lisa North 2.
CLASS 2A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Sloan-Hendrix (18);26-2;90;1
2. Fordyce;18-1;62;2
3. Lavaca;22-4;33;3
4. Marshall;20-5;27;4
5. Marianna;17-5;25;5t
Others receiving votes: Rector 19, Bigelow 9, Buffalo Island 3, Cedar Ridge 2.
CLASS 1A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. County Line (17);31-0;89;1
2. Marked Tree (1);18-2;67;2
3. The New School;29-2;57;3
4. Wonderview;20-5;28;5
5. Nevada;22-3;20;4
Others receiving votes: Bradley 4, Jasper 2, Shirley 2, Guy-Perkins 1.
Girls
OVERALL
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Conway (11);19-5;169;1
2. North Little Rock (4);20-3;160;2
3. Greenwood (3);19-2;147;4
4. Farmington;24-1;120;5
5. Cabot;18-3;99;3
6. West Memphis;19-3;69;6
7. Bentonville;17-5;68;7
8. Nashville;18-3;46;8
9. FS Northside;16-3;29;10
10. Morrilton;21-3;27;–
Others receiving votes: Benton 18, Lamar 12, Vilonia 12, Mount Vernon-Enola 6, Nettleton 6, Rogers Heritage 1, Southside Batesville 1.
CLASS 6A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Conway (13);19-5;85;1
2. North Little Rock (5);20-3;77;2
3. Cabot;18-3;47;3
4. Bentonville;17-5;36;4
5. FS Northside;16-3;17;5
Others receiving votes: Rogers Heritage 5, Rogers 1.
CLASS 5A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Greenwood (18);19-2;90;1
2. West Memphis;19-3;67;2
3. Benton;16-3;40;4
4. Vilonia;17-4;33;3
5. Nettleton;17-3;13;–
Others receiving votes: Russellville 10, Paragould 9, LR Parkview 5, LR Christian 3.
CLASS 4A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Farmington (16);24-1;88;1
2. Nashville (2);18-3;70;2
3. Morrilton;21-3;58;3
4. Star City;21-2;25;4
5. Southside Batesville;19-3;19;5
Others receiving votes: Clinton 9, Heber Springs 1.
CLASS 3A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Lamar (11);18-2;82;1
2. Salem (4);19-3;66;2t
3. Bergman (2);25-4;63;2t
4. LR Episcopal;18-3;24;4
5. Fouke (1);24-3;13;5
Others receiving votes: Dover 7, Melbourne 6, Valley Springs 6, Helena 2, Harding Academy 1.
CLASS 2A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Mount Vernon-Enola (18);29-3;90;1
2. Conway Christian;20-5;69;2
3. Hector;14-4;41;5
4. Mansfield;18-3;34;–
5. Quitman;16-5;19;3
Others receiving votes: Bigelow 11, Riverside 2, Rector 2, Western Yell County 2.
CLASS 1A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Mammoth Spring (18);27-3;90;1
2. Norfork;22-5;69;2
3. Wonderview;17-7;31;4
4. Taylor;16-4;27;–
5. Kirby;21-5;17;3
Others receiving votes: Dermott 12, Viola 10, Nemo Vista 8, Bradley 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.