It is with sadness on Nov. 16, 2022, that we announce the passing of Rev. Eskel Hoover Lewis (Jonesboro, Arkansas), born in Izard County, (April 19, 1929).
He served as a Free Will Baptist preacher and pastor of congregations in Arkansas and Alabama for over 65 years, including First FWB Church (Batesville), South Highland FWB (Muscle Shoals, Ala.), Quail Valley FWB (Batesville), and Ballew’s Chapel (Grubbs), among others.
Hoover had a passion for people! He often enjoyed meeting new people and stopping in the store or on the street to have a conversation with anyone he met. He was always willing and eager to minister to friends and neighbors wherever he lived. His life and devotion to his ministry impacted countless others in his life, and those who were fortunate to know him will miss his kind and loving example.
He radiated a truly joyous spirit and was always adept at cracking jokes or wisecracks, followed by a wide-mouthed grin and an infectious laugh. He enjoyed watching his favorite St. Louis Cardinals or Arkansas Razorbacks whenever he could. He also cherished time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Willia Jean Lewis (Walden); his son, Clarence Lewis (Jean) of Nashville, Tenn.; his daughter, LaDohnna Freeman and husband John of Jonesboro; his great-grandson, Amos Vinson; his brothers, Everett Lewis, Elvie Lewis, Ernie Lewis and Wayne Lewis; his sister, Esther Stroud; his father, Herman Lewis; and his mother, Emma Francis Lewis (Warnett).
He is survived by his brother, Glen Lewis (Pat); his sister, Edith Crabtree (James); his grandchildren, Steven Lewis (Rachel) of Murfreesboro, Tenn., Jenny Hawkins (Kiley) of Nashville, Tenn., Nichole Lockwood (Daniel) of Nashville, Tenn., Amy Freeman of Nashville, Tenn., and Laura Vinson (Drew) of Nashville, Tenn.; and his great-grandchildren Corban and Dylan Lewis, Abigail and Evan Hawkins, Lilly, Griffin and Emma Lockwood, and Joel and Elliott Vinson.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, Nov. 22. at noon at Allen Chapel Free Will Baptist Church, 629 Allen Chapel Rd., Batesville, Arkansas.
Visitation will be at the church from 10 a.m. until service time. Burial follows at Oaklawn Cemetery in Batesville
In lieu of flowers, please consider Arkansas Free Will Baptist Cooperative Plan, P.O. Box 2110, Conway, AR, 72033.
Roller-Farmers Union Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
An online guestbook is available at www. rollerfuneralhomes.com/Jonesboro.
