PARAGOULD — Paragould outscored Mountain Home 10-0 in the second overtime Tuesday night to earn a 69-59 victory in senior boys’ basketball.
Isaiah Jackson scored 24 points to lead the Rams (5-2). Gavin Hall added 16 points, Caleb Jiles 14 and Ashton Oakes 13 for Paragould.
Paragould led 25-23 at halftime and 34-33 after the third quarter. The teams were tied at 52 to end regulation and at 59 to end the first overtime.
Luke Proctor scored 28 points for Mountain Home.
Nettleton 67, Rivercrest 45JONESBORO — Andre Davis scored 17 points Tuesday night to lead Nettleton to a 67-45 victory over Rivercrest in senior boys’ basketball.
DaVares Whitaker added 13 points for the Raiders (4-2), while Taylor Smith and Jeremiah Turner added 11 each.
Valley View 69, Trumann 42SEARCY — Valley View opened a 30-point halftime lead Tuesday night and went on to defeat Trumann 69-42 in senior boys’ basketball at the Searcy Bank Classic.
Connor Tinsley scored 26 points and Caleb Allen added 14 for Valley View, which led 31-7 after the first quarter and 39-9 at halftime. Azani Smith scored 10 points for Trumann.
BIC 65, Bay 58BAY — Buffalo Island Central built a 14-point lead in the third quarter Tuesday and held off Bay for a 65-58 victory in 2A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball.
Jaron Burrow scored 27 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Mustangs (8-3, 1-0 conference). Caden Whitehead added 17 points, nine blocks and eight rebounds, while Nicholas Patterson finished with 11 points for BIC.
BIC opened a 20-9 lead in the first quarter. The Mustangs saw their lead cut to 26-25 at halftime, then outscored the Yellowjackets 17-4 in the third quarter to take a 43-29 lead.
Justin Brannen scored 21 points to lead Bay (5-8, 0-1 conference). Evan Stotts added 17 points, including five 3-point baskets, and Tyler Fraley chipped in with 13 for the Yellowjackets.
Bay won the junior boys’ game 33-24 as Travis Hicks scored 14 points. Kell Gathright sank five 3s to lead BIC with 17 points.
Sloan-Hendrix 89, Midland 20PLEASANT PLAINS — Sloan-Hendrix continued 2A-2 conference play Tuesday with an 89-20 rout of Midland in senior boys’ basketball.
Braden Cox scored 30 points and grabbed seven steals to lead the Greyhounds (10-1, 2-0 conference).
Harper Rorex added 16 points; Luke Murphy finished with 12 points; Ethan Lee had a double-double of 10 points and 13 rebounds; and Cade Grisham also scored 10 points for Sloan-Hendrix.
Sloan-Hendrix won the junior boys’ game 45-18 as Hudson Rorex scored 14 points, Braxton Wall 11 and Logan Hill 10.
Rector 66, Earle 50
RECTOR — Rector opened 2A-3 conference play Tuesday with a 66-50 victory over Earle in senior boys’ basketball.
Kameron Jones led the Cougars (5-1, 1-0 conference) with 21 points and 12 rebounds. Lane Stucks added 19 points and Cooper Rabjohn 15 for Rector.
Keyshard Harris scored 15 points for Earle (1-1, 0-1).
Marked Tree 73, Ridgefield Christian 55MARKED TREE —Marked Tree pulled away from a halftime tie Tuesday to defeat Ridgefield Christian 73-55 in 1A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball.
The teams were tied at 30 at halftime. Marked Tree led 50-44 after the third quarter.
B.J. Marshall scored 18 points and Itavious Nesbitt added 17 for Marked Tree (2-1, 1-0). Tre Jones was also in double figures for the Indians with 12 points.
Noah Stracener scored 18 points to lead Ridgefield Christian (8-4, 2-1 conference). Doss McDaniel added 15 points and Michael Carl finished with 12.
Marked Tree won the junior boys’ game 64-14.
Piggott 44, Hoxie 43
HOXIE — Sean-Hudson Seegraves’ game-winning layup lifted Piggott to a 44-43 victory over Hoxie in 3A-3 senior boys’ basketball Tuesday.
Nate Brantley scored 14 points and Seegraves added 13 for the Mohawks. Piggott led 18-15 at halftime.
Cade Forrester scored 18 points to lead Hoxie.
Piggott won the junior boys’ game 48-25 as Luke Baltz scored 26 points.
Manila 63, Corning 33
CORNING — Manila took the lead in the second quarter Tuesday night and went on to defeat Corning 63-33 in 3A-3 senior boys’ basketball.
The Lions (2-1, 1-0 conference) outscored the Bobcats 15-5 in the second quarter to take a 27-21 halftime lead. Manila led 45-27 at the end of the third quarter.
Brayden Nunnally scored 17 points to lead Manila. Luke Kirk added 12 points and Rex Farmer 11 for the Lions.
Jayce Couch scored 14 points to lead Corning (2-3, 0-1).
Corning won the junior boys’ game 44-36, led by Seth Smith and Seth Green with 13 points each. Carson Baltimore scored 15 points for Manila.
Riverside 57, Marmaduke 42MARMADUKE —Grayson Taylor scored 22 points Tuesday night to lead Riverside to a 57-42 victory over Marmaduke in 2A-3 senior boys’ basketball.
Harrison McAnally and Easton Hatch added 11 points each for the Rebels, with McAnally also grabbing nine rebounds. Dennis Williams finished with nine points and 13 rebounds for Riverside (6-6, 1-0 conference).
Riverside outscored Marmaduke 20-7 in the second quarter to take a 24-18 halftime lead. The Rebels led 38-32 after the third quarter.
Chandler Harrelson scored 15 points for Marmaduke.
Riverside (12-0, 1-0) won the junior boys’ game 42-33 and the seventh-grade game 37-19.
MacArthur 38, Valley View 29JONESBORO — MacArthur defeated Valley View 38-29 Tuesday in junior boys’ basketball.
Kelen Smith scored eight points to lead the Cyclones (6-0). C.J. Larry, Tramon Butler and Drew West added seven points each.
Gavin Ellis scored 11 points for Valley View (4-2).
MacArthur also won the eighth-grade game and Valley View won the seventh-grade game in overtime.
