James “Hobo” Canard of Newport departed this life on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the age of 63.
He was born June 27, 1959, in Newport, the son of James W. and Patsy (Bailey) Canard. Mr. Canard was a 1977 Tuckerman High School graduate and a licensed electrician who spent 18 years working at the steel mill. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, working in the yard, and building things. He was especially proud of his family and loved talking about them and spending time with them.
Mr. Canard was preceded in death by his father, James W. Canard; his stepfather, Wallace Pankey; and one sister, Barbara Canard.
He is survived by his wife of 13 years, Tammy (Green) Canard of the home; his mother, Patsy Ruth (Bailey) Pankey of Newport; four sons, Derek Canard and wife Beth of Jonesboro, Dillon Canard and wife April of Pocahontas, Wesley Howard of Jonesboro, and Aric Simmons and wife Susan of Jonesboro; one daughter, April Stokes and husband Josh of Newport; one sister, Janice Canard Kendrick; 10 grandchildren, Aidan Canard, Rylie Canard, Eryka Garrett, Ben Prevo, Logan Prevo, Maci Canard, Bailey Stokes, Bo Stokes, Madison Howard and Christopher James; and a lifetime of friends.
Visitation was Wednesday, beginning at 1 p.m. Funeral services followed at Jackson’s Newport Funeral Home Chapel at 2 p.m., with interment in Watson Cemetery.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers were Sam Smith, Perry Riley, Kevin Womack, Jason Skelton, David Bagley and Bryan Maune.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dierkson Hospice, especially Stacey, Audrey and Ashley, and Barbara Sweatt Menley, APRN.
Arrangements were by Jackson’s Newport Funeral Home.
An online guestbook is available at www.jacksons fh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.