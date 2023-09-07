James G. Topitges, 67, of La Porte, Indiana, died Sept. 3, 2023, in La Porte. He was born Sept. 7, 1955, in La Porte, Indiana, son of George J. Topitges and Helen (Skouras) Topitges.
A visitation will be held at Haverstock Funeral Home, 602 Maple Ave, La Porte, Indiana, on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral service will be held on Friday, Sept. 8, at 11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Orthodox Church, Michigan City, Indiana. Cremation will take place.
To sign the online guestbook, go to haverstock funeralhome.com.
