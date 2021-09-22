James William Tilley of Jacksonville departed this life on Sept. 19, 2021, at the age of 87. He was born Sept. 10, 1934, in Jackson County, the son of Bertha Mae Turner Tilley and William Clinton Tilley.
Mr. Tilley grew up on his father’s farm in Newport. He attended school in Newport. James William Tilley eloped with Frances Coates on Feb. 24, 1956, and together they spent the next 64 years.
He enjoyed spending time outside hunting, fishing, gardening and working in his yard. Mr. Tilley was a member of Marshall Road Baptist Church in Jacksonville, where he had participated in Sunday School Class.
Mr. Tilley was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Tilley; his brother, Leo Tilley; his grandson, Naim James Jarkas; and his parents.
He is survived by his daughter, Belinda Jarkas of Jacksonville; and his nephew, Rickey Tilley of Little Rock.
Funeral services are Friday, Sept. 24, at 11 a.m. at Jackson’s Newport Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Doug Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Watson Cemetery. Visitation is Friday, from 10:30-11 a.m.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers are Rickey Tilley, Ronnie Coates, Gary Coates and Sam Jarkas.
Arrangements are by Jackson’s Newport Funeral Home.
An online guestbook is available at www.jacksons fh.com.
