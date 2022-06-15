Jane Shively Ford passed away on June 7, 2022. She grew up in St. Louis with her parents, Erma and Everett Shively, her identical twin Jean and her brother Tom.
She moved to Newport with her former husband, Burton Ford, and raised their three children. She then moved to Little Rock and practiced psychotherapy for over 20 years. She retired in Oklahoma City to be near her grandchildren. She loved gardening, and had a passion for shopping for beautiful things.
She is survived by her three children and their families, Cindy and Brig North of Dallas, Christine Ford and Kevin Minnix of Dallas, and Sherri and John Broom of Oklahoma City; and three grandchildren, Ford and Brandi Broom of Sherman, Texas, Katherine North of Dallas and Reed Broom of Oklahoma City. She had two great-grandchildren, Burton Ford Broom and Maddox Meyers of Sherman, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
