Janeil Cox, our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, passed away peacefully at home on Jan. 14, 2022.
Faith, family, friendship, fun and fashion were the substances of Janeil’s life. The warmth of her smile and the charm of her beauty were gifts to every heart she touched. Through her faith and her love of family she developed a zest for life that lasted over 90 years.
In the qualities for which human beings are the most admired, Janeil was nothing less than outstanding. A gracious and kind woman of deep faith and personal strength. Her firm convictions, relentless work ethic and her moral compass continually pointed the way. Janeil always moved forward, looking ahead with excitement and never behind with regret. She gave her best every day, full of vim, vigor and vitality.
Janeil was a gracious hostess. Her home was warm and welcoming with no one ever leaving there hungry. She spent most of her life, 64 years, working side-by-side with her husband, Bob. She was his girl Friday, driver, sidekick, business partner, cemetery worker, and his best friend. Later in life, she was his legs and his caregiver. Somehow, she managed to do everything but breathe for him in his final years.
Janeil and Bob grew up together in the Old Walnut Ridge community. Their 64 years of marriage could be counted differently if we were to count their Tom Thumb wedding in 1936 at the ages of five and six. It seems they were destined to be together.
Janeil had a sunny disposition and an engaging personality. Her laugh and smile were pure sunshine, and they drew you in like a magnet. She was just a person you wanted to be around. She brought joy to those around her, whether it was at church, the grocery store or work, she made it her mission to get to know people. She found ways every day to experience joy and to connect to those around her. Her abundant energy made it easy for those who knew her to know they could always count on her. No matter how she felt she would get up, dress up, show up, and never give up. Each day was about doing her best and giving it her all. Always upbeat with a ready smile.
Janeil loved life. She was among the strongest of women. Her strength served as an anchor point for all who loved her. No job was too big, no struggle was too difficult. Each task completed with style and laughter. Thoughtfulness, kindness, determination, honesty, perseverance, integrity, devotion and generosity were virtues she lived by. Hopefully, these virtues will be a part of her legacy in all of us.
Our mother was the rock and peacekeeper of our family without a doubt. She did everything for us and she never expected anything in return. She was our cheerleader, mentor, advisor, go-to-girl, teammate, support staff, and our occasional critic. Her love was selfless almost to a fault. She taught us a little hard work never hurt anyone. She wanted us to be the best versions of ourselves, leading by example throughout her life.
Janeil leaves behind her three children, Peggy Hays, Pam Reagan (Steve) and Paul Cox (Christie); nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; a wonderful sister-in-law, Catherine Ponder; and an endearing brother-in-law, Eddie Cox, who will all carry on the family memories, as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends, and her spoiled dog, Odus. All of us are fortunate benefactors of her endless love and her selfless devotion.
Our family wants to express our extreme gratitude to our sister, Peggy, who devoted over four years to take care of our mom and to make sure every need was managed, and Thelma Wilkins, who was such a loving caregiver.
A celebration of Janeil’s life will be held at the Old Walnut Ridge Baptist Church, Saturday, Jan. 22. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. and the funeral will follow at 1:30. Burial will be in Austin Cemetery at Old Walnut Ridge.
N95 masks will be provided and required. Our family is very conscientious about Covid issues. We want to visit with everyone, but we also want to keep you safe.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Austin Cemetery Trust, c/o Peggy Hays, 4509 Dawson Dr., NLR, AR 72116.
Because her smile could light up a room, heaven is a much brighter place. Because we loved, there will be tears. Because we laughed, there will be memories. She was the best of us.
To leave a message of condolence or a memorial tribute, please visit the Jackson’s Funeral Home website at www.jacksons fh.com.
Arrangements are by Jackson’s Newport Funeral Home.
