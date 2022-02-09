Lady Janice “Jan” (Motes) Davis of Newport departed this life on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at the age of 75.
She was born Aug. 17, 1946, in Harrisburg, the daughter of Thomas Jefferson and Elizabeth (Stickels) Motes. Ms. Davis was a nurse who earned her LPN License at White River Vo-Tech, and her RN at Arkansas State University. She worked as a traveling nurse, and had served Newport Hospital, Harris Hospital, St. Bernard’s Medical Center, Marked Tree Nursing Home, and as a home health nurse. Ms. Davis absolutely loved nursing, especially taking care of babies.
She was a dog lover, and enjoyed reading recipes, cookbooks and cooking. She was meticulous, which was helpful when sewing and making quilts. Ms. Davis enjoyed family gatherings. Thanksgiving was her favorite. She was a member of the Church of Christ, and spent time as a K-6 Sunday school teacher.
Ms. Davis was preceded in death by her husband, Ronnie Ramsey; one grandson, Jacob Walker-Davis; one granddaughter, Chevy Sue King; one brother, Tommy Motes; and her parents.
She is survived by four sons, Michael Ernest Davis and wife Rhonda of Weiner, Tony Franklin Davis and fiancé Tracey Hardy of Cherry Valley, Timothy Allen Davis of Southside, and Curtis Aaron Davis and wife, Shelly of Newport; four brothers, Donald Motes of Durand, Mich., George Motes of Midland, Mich., Allen Motes of Toledo, Ohio, and Larry Motes of Mountain View; her twin sister, Amanda Jane Coleman of Los Angeles; 11 grandchildren, Ashley Davis of Bono, Andrea Watson and husband Joel of Bono, Seth Davis and wife Laci of Newport, Sarah Hardin and husband Matthew of Diaz, Matthew Davis of Remmel, Hunter Davis and wife Terran of Guthrie, Okla., Hannah Davis of Swifton, Abby Hooper and husband Jacob of Floral, Emily Davis and Jacob of Tuckerman, Morgan King and husband Victor of Pangburn, and Presley Gregg of Batesville; and 10 great-grandchildren, Noah Jack Hardin, Trent Hardin, Case Davis, Georgia Davis, Jackson Hooper, Maggi Hooper, Ella King, Chevy King, Alaina Watson and Lily Davis.
Friends visited at the funeral home on Tuesday from 6-8 p.m.
Funeral services were Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Jackson’s Newport Funeral Home Chapel with Mr. Llano Robinson officiating. A gathering followed the service at the home of Curtis and Shelly, 2701 Teresa Drive, Newport. All friends are welcome to attend.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers were Hunter Davis, Jacob Hooper, Matthew Davis, Seth Davis, Matthew Hardin, Jackson Hooper, Case Davis, Noah Jack Hardin, Trent Hardin and Joel Watson.
Arrangements were by Jackson’s Newport Funeral Home.
An online guestbook is available at www.jacksons fh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.