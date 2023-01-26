Henry James “Jim” McClung Jr. of Sugar Land, Texas, passed away on Jan. 8, 2023, at the age of 86.
Jim was born to Henry James McClung Sr. and Eura Elizabeth Johnson McClung in Morrilton on Sept. 9, 1936. Jim’s family moved to Newport in 1939, where Jim grew up and attended the Newport schools through his school years until he went away to college in 1954. Jim was very active in school, making straight “A’s” every year, acting in the student plays and sitting on the student councils. He also participated in sports in high school, playing on the Newport Greyhound football team.
After graduating from Newport High School as valedictorian of his class in 1954, Jim went on to earn a degree in chemical engineering in 1958 from the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, where he was enrolled in the ROTC program. After graduation from college Jim received a commission as a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army. He served in the army Chemical Corps for 22 years, being stationed in Germany and Korea and serving for a year from 1969 through 1970, in the Vietnam War, earning the Bronze Star Medal.
After he retired from the army, Jim went to work in Odessa, Texas, for the Better Business Bureau, where he worked for several years, earning top salesman honors regularly.
Jim was a kind and loving partner to his spouse Maria of 28 years and loved talking all sports, especially college football and his beloved Razorbacks. He and Maria suffered from severe Parkinson’s disease for many years, which forced them to move from their Sugar Land home to a memory care facility over 10 years ago.
Jim was predeceased by his parents and his spouse Maria, who preceded him in death by only 36 hours.
He is survived by his brother, John McClung and wife Margie of Cordova/Memphis, Tenn.; one nephew, Matt McClung; and one grandnephew, Leland McClung of Oakland, Tenn.; stepchildren, Greg Cox and wife Jennifer of Sugar Land, Texas and Andy Cox and wife Amanda of Missouri City, Texas; and five grandchildren of Texas.
A special thank you to Elizabeth Williams and staff at Reliable Oaks Memory Care Facility in Needville, Texas, for the love and care shown to Jim and Maria.
The family will hold a dual funeral service for Jim and Maria at the Houston National Cemetery 10410 Veterans Memorial Drive in Houston, Texas, on Jan. 27, 2023, at 2:30 p.m.
