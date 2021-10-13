John Ruble Brownd Sr., of Newport departed this life on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at the age of 94.
He was born Oct. 10, 1926, in Newport, the son of Joe Luster and Erma Maine (Holmes) Brownd. Mr. Brownd was a graduate of Newport High School, where he had played center for the Newport Greyhounds. He was a United States Air Force veteran, serving in Italy.
Mr. Brownd was owner and operator of Newport Builders Supply for 30 years. During this time, he worked alongside his father and brother. Later in life, he was an equipment salesman for Case and McDonald Equipment.
Mr. Brownd was a member of the Republican Party. After his father passed, he was known for a time as the only Republican in Jackson County. He enjoyed quail and pheasant hunting, and loved to spend time with his family on the river, boating, skiing and swimming. Mr. Brownd was an avid fan of the Arkansas Razorbacks and Newport Greyhounds. He was also a high school football official for over 10 years.
He was an active member of Holden Avenue Church of Christ for 60 years. Mr. Brownd was a Deacon, a member of the 55 Alive Ministry, and served on the Business and Benevolent Committees.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Matilda (Rogers) Brownd; his son-in-law, Ray Skelton; one brother, Joe L. Brownd Jr.; one sister, Erma Emalyn Brownd; and his parents.
Mr. Brownd is survived by two sons, John Ruble Brownd Jr., and wife Tammie, and Mark Stephen Brownd Sr., and wife Pam, all of Newport; one daughter, Beverly Maine Skelton of Newport; 10 grandchildren, Mark Allen Skelton and wife Sonja, Seana Lynn Calhoun and husband Dennis, Lisa Michelle Wommack and husband Brad, Jason Edward Skelton, Scott Brownd Skelton and wife Marian, Brian Allen Brownd and wife Sharon, Thomas Brandon Gates and wife Jacquelyn, Stephanie Nicole “Nikki” Nicholson and husband Brett, Mark Stephen “Bo” Brownd Jr., and wife Nina and John Luke Brownd and wife Natalie; 24 great-grandchildren, Bradley, Hunter, Tye, Mackenzie, Emma, Cody, Sissy, Madison, Eli, Ellie, Avarie, Wyatt, Dylan, Gunner, Malachi, Jaxson, Cole, Hannah, Ty, Lila, Aleigh, Colt, Vivienne and Hunter; four great-great-grandchildren; a special caregiver, Carol Jackson; and a lifetime of friends.
Visitation was Monday from 5-7 p.m. Funeral services were Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Jackson’s Newport Funeral Home Chapel, with interment in Walnut Grove Cemetery.
His grandsons served as pallbearers, with his granddaughters and great-grandchildren serving as honorary pallbearers. Arrangements were Jackson’s Newport Funeral Home.
An online guestbook is available at www. jacksonsfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.