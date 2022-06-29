John Louis Conner Sr. of Newport departed this life on Friday, June 24, 2022, at the age of 97.
He was born June 6, 1925, in Augusta, the son of William Emerson Conner Sr. and Martha Evaline Campbell Conner. Mr. Conner was a 1943 graduate of Newport High School and earned an accounting degree from the University of Arkansas. He was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity and a was a United States Air Force veteran, serving during World War II.
Mr. John L. Conner married Miss Mary Alice Holden on Nov. 22, 1947. Together they made their home in Newport. Throughout their 71 years together, they were active community members, raised their three children and enjoyed watching their family grow.
Mr. Conner was well-respected in the Arkansas business community, specializing in farming operations, commodity trading and real estate. He possessed a great drive and work ethic that he passed to his children. Mr. Conner was instrumental in creating the infrastructure active in the Holden Conner Companies and was active in the business for over 75 years.
Mr. Conner was a devoted member of the First Baptist Church of Newport, where he served on the finance committee for several years. He enjoyed duck hunting and was an avid reader. He also loved gardening and tending to his wife’s roses. Mr. Conner will forever be remembered for his work ethic, devotion to his wife and his love of family.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Mary Alice Holden Conner, on July 4, 2019; one son, Robert “Bob” Holden Conner, on Nov. 24, 1985; and his parents.
He is survived by one son, John L. Conner Jr. and wife Andrea of Newport; one daughter, Mary Alice “Sissy” Conner Alleger and husband Rob, of Fort Worth, Texas; seven grandchildren: John L. Conner III, Michele Sutherland, Jeanne Conner, Mary Alice Conner, Richard Windsor Humphrey, Robert Conner Humphry and Alice Hefner. Mr. Conner had 11 great-grandchildren: Grace Conner, Caroline Conner, Sophie Sutherland, Chloe Sutherland, Alexander Galindo, Louis Noto, Harrison Noto, Robert Humphrey, Ellen Alice Humphrey, Holden Humphrey and James Hefner.
The family would like to extend their most sincere appreciation to Mr. Conner’s caregivers: Denitra Ross, Shirley Gist, Cindy Ray, Ruth Brown, Bessie Western and Kamby Brown.
Visitation was Monday, June 27, from 6-8 p.m. at Jackson’s Newport Funeral Home.
Funeral services were Tuesday, June 28, at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Newport. Interment was in Walnut Grove Cemetery.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers were Win Humphrey, Conner Humphrey, Carroll Huskey, Thurman Walker, Greg Peavy, Eddie Green, Bill Landreth and Matt Mullins. Honorary pallbearers were Brouce Holden, Jim Reid Holden, Charles “Bobby” Holden and Randy McNeill.
To leave a message of condolence, or sign the guest register, please visit our website at www. jacksonsfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.