John M. Minor Sr., of Newport, departed this life on Monday, July 5, 2021, at the age of 87.
He was born Jan. 24, 1934, in Newport, the son of Alcorn Minor Sr., and Clint Edgar Minor. John was a 1952 honor graduate of Newport High School, where he was selected as Mr. Lakeside. A natural born leader, John served as president of FFA, Student Council, Student Body, “N” Club, and was Class President his junior year. He earned the rank of Eagle Scout with the Boy Scouts of America. As a talented athlete, John lettered in four sports, basketball, track, baseball and football. He was co-captain of the football team and was honored as All-State and All-District in football, and All-District in baseball. John was later inducted into the Newport High School Hall of Fame for his accomplishments.
Following high school, he attended the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, where he was a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity, serving as Vice-President. John was a member of the University of Arkansas Rifle Team. He also ran track his senior year, and was elected to the Intramural Dream Team.
On July 7, 1957, Mr. John Minor married his high school sweetheart, Miss Mildred Louise Jarvis. Together they shared 58 years of life with family at the center. John and Mildred actively supported all their children’s scholastic and athletic activities from their grade school years throughout their college years. The same loving support he gave his children was also passed to his eight grandchildren. John and Mildred traveled countless miles to be present for awards, activities, and sporting events for both their children and grandchildren.
John took his civic duties seriously, and was active in his community. He worked diligently for the youth of Jackson County by serving as a Scout Master, an American Legion Youth Summer Baseball committee member, and organized girls softball and basketball teams. John was founder and president of the Newport Booster Club, where he received the Spirit Award in 2015, and was recognized as the oldest member in 2019.
He was Chamber of Commerce Past President, and Jackson County Wildlife Federation Past President. John was a member and past president of the Lions Club, for whom he started the Lions Club Radio Auction. He was co-founder of the Jackson County Duck & Turkey Calling Contest, and organized the first Ducks Unlimited Chapter and Banquet for Jackson County in 1959.
John’s love for his community led him to serve on several boards over the years, including those for the Jackson County Industrial Development Community, Newport Country Club, Newport Federal Savings and Loan, First Community and Iberia Bank, Jackson-Independence County Cattlemen’s Association, Jackson County Industrial Development Community, and the Newport School Board.
John was owner of John Minor Insurance and Real Estate Company for 41 years. He designed and implemented the first farm package insurance policy in Arkansas, and was honored as PIA Agent of the Year. John was an agency council member for Columbia Insurance Company, as well as the top sales producer for USF&G, American States, Columbia Mutual, Great American and American Reliable. He served as Past President of the Professional Insurance Agents of Arkansas.
John was a devoted member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. During his years at St. Paul’s, he was an active servant, working as Jr. and Sr. Warden, Vestry Member, Acolyte Director, and was past State President of the Episcopal Young Churchman.
John was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mildred Louise Minor; one brother, Alcorn F. Minor Jr.; and his parents.
He is survived by his children, Lynne Minor Hare and husband Marvin of Newport; John Minor Jr., and wife Deborah of Searcy, Susan Minor and Martha Minor, both of Little Rock; eight grandchildren, who affectionately called him Boss, Anna Minor, John Minor III, David J. Minor, Greg Smith Jr. and wife Amanda, Lance Connor, Kathryn Briley and husband Logan, Thomas Vaughan and Emily Vaughan. Also surviving are one cousin, Lance Minor Jr. of Darian, Conn.; his sister-in-law, Dorothy Jarvis Moseley and husband Ray of Walnut Ridge; two nephews, Clay Minor of Russellville, and Alcorn Minor III, of Portola Valley, Calif.; one niece, Leigh Minor Schlegel of Annapolis, Md.; and a lifetime of friends.
A memorial service will be held today, July 7, at 2 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. Private family interment will be at Walnut Grove Cemetery.
His grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are his Kappa Sigma brothers, Round Table Members, George Marchand, Pete Long, Raymond Davis, Frank Plegge, Kirby Simpson, Clay Curtner, Sam Oswalt, Howard Lynn Felts, Jon Chadwell, Billy Keedy Jr. and Dr. Guilford Dudley.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 301 Hazel, Newport, AR, 72112, The Jackson County Humane Society, P.O. Box 154, Newport, AR 72112, or St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are by Jackson’s Newport Funeral Home.
An online guestbook is available at www.jacksons fh.com.
