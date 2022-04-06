John was born April 4, 1936, to Rosie Lee Moody Patterson and Aaron Hearn. He was raised by his mother and daddy, Eddie Patterson Sr., whom he loved very much. He accepted Jesus as his personal savior at an early age. He graduated from Center High School in Parkin. After graduation, he went into the United States Army.
Once discharged, he settled in Chicago, where he deepened his relationship with God and the church. He expressed his love for God through singing in the church choir. He was known for his solo performances. In his professional life, he worked as an engineer before finding his passion as a barber. He worked as a barber in Chicago until he settled in Newport, where he continued cutting hair and warming hearts for an additional 23 years. While in Newport he served as the first black president of the Kiwanis Club, served in the community, and brought joy to all that crossed his path with his contagious laugh, jokes and upbeat spirit.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Patterson; children, Shawana Hudson, Johnny Moore, Rhonda Patterson, Carolyn Patterson, Cynthia Patterson, Pamela Patterson and Branda (Gordon) Carnes; grandchildren, Elizabeth Turner and Candice Cox, along with several other grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
He also showed up in a father and grandfather role for several play daughters, sons and grandchildren within the community. He was lovingly known as Pops and Papa by many!
He was the oldest of 23 children combined between his mother and biological father. His siblings included Flora Patterson, Eddie (Bobbie) Patterson, Annie Patterson, Roosevelt (LaVerne) Patterson, Melva Patterson, Ora (Eddie) Doris, Bettye Patterson, Rev. Columbus Patterson, Mary (Johnnie) Williams, Rev. Charles Patterson, Willie (Diane) Patterson, Gwendolyn Diane (Jerry) Turner, Dorothy (Keith) Howell, James (Dortha) Hearn, Sylvester Cootey, Arthur Hearn, Donald Hearn, Melva Hearn, Ronald Hearn, Thomas Hearn, James Jones and Mike Webb
He departed this earth to be home with Father God on March 30, 2022. He was a great man who lived a full life. He shared his experiences with all who were willing to listen, to assist them with learning from his path. Never perfect, but always full of love and life. He will really be missed by all who loved him.
Service is Saturday, April 9, at 2 p.m. at the Dillinger Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Therman Walker officiating.
