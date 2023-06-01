John Wayne Taylor, resident of Beedeville, departed this life in the arms of his sweetheart on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Gallup, N.M., at the age of 70, while on vacation with his wife, family and great friends.
John was born in Madison Heights, Mich., on Feb. 25, 1953, the son of Hiram and Louise (Hood) Taylor. John was a 1971 graduate of McCrory High School and earned a welding certification at White River Vocational Institute in Newport.
John accepted the Lord and was baptized at Calvary Baptist Church in Gourdneck at the age of 13. In recent years, he attended Whitehall United Methodist Church. As a young man, John worked as a farmer, prior to starting his career as a construction crew foreman with CenterPoint Energy, where he worked until his retirement.
John enjoyed hunting and fishing, and he loved his family tremendously. He was a superb husband and father, a best friend and hunting buddy to his grandsons, and a loving Pop to his “Baby Girl,” Anna Claire.
Mr. Taylor was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Eric Taylor; a brother, Roger Taylor; and a sister, Debbie Lanois.
He is survived by his wife and companion of 42 years, Diana Taylor, of the home; a son, Jason Froman and wife Heather of Newport; a daughter, Nicole Adams and husband Bill of Wynne; three sisters, Sharon Dixon of McCrory, Phyllis Mason and husband Ralph of Texas, and Kathy Yearsly of Texas; a sister-in-law, Becky Silvers and husband Michael of Collierville, Tenn.; four grandchildren, Bo, John Cooper, Anna Claire and Grady Adams; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held on Friday, May 26 at the Thompson-Wilson McCrory Funeral Home with Bro. Jerry Nance officiating. Interment followed in Whitehall Cemetery.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers were Bill Adams, Bo Adams, Jason Froman, Bob Glover, Jim Mann, Jimmy McElyea, Tony Scott and Tim Smith. Honorary pallbearers were Barry Abney and John Cooper Adams.
Memorials may be made to The National Wild Turkey Federation, 770 August Rd., Edgefield, SC 29824 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements were by Thompson-Wilson Funeral Home of McCrory.
