Johnie Wayne Hampton, 80, of Fayetteville, departed this life on Nov. 6, 2022.
He was born in 1941 in Oil Trough, the son of Johnny Lewis and Anna Mae “Shug” (Crabtree) Hampton. John graduated with the class of 1960 in Newport, where he was class president, a celebrated athlete and an honor graduate.
He was proud to be a United States Air Force veteran. He attained the rank of staff sergeant, where he was crew chief of a C130 airplane and served several tours in Vietnam from 1963-1967.
He married Joan Jimerson Hampton in 1967 and they raised four beautiful children together. He retired from Production Credit Association and enjoyed deer hunting, collecting guns, attending all his children’s sporting events and cheering on the Razorbacks. He loved antiquing and beautifully restoring furniture.
He married Betty Kay (Jones) Gillihan in 2015 and they enjoyed traveling, dinners with friends and cheering on the Razorbacks together. John was a devoted Christian who read his Bible cover to cover more than once and raised his children to serve the Lord.
John is preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Kenneth Hampton, Bob Hampton, Charles Hampton and Bill Hampton; and one sister, Mary Jo (Hampton) Shaw.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Kay Hampton of Fayetteville; his first wife, Joan Jimerson Hampton of Wynne; one son, Johnie Wayne Hampton II and wife Krystal Hampton of Tulsa, Okla.; three daughters, Joni Hampton Williams of Wynne, Juli Hampton Atkinson and husband Brant of Tulsa, Okla., and Jeni Hampton Cobb and husband Kasey of Fort Myers, Fla.
He was affectionately known as “Big John” to his eight grandchildren: Hana (Williams) Settles and husband Frank, Hunter Williams, Zane Hampton, Grayson Hampton, Avery Atkinson Brown and husband Eli, Riley Atkinson, Ally Quick and Brady Quick.
In 2015 when John and Betty Kay married, he acquired a bonus family; Mark Gillihan, Shannon Gay, Kasey Robinson (husband Stacey Robinson); five grandchildren, Zared Gay, Rachel Harris (husband Chance), Andrew Gillihan, Owen Bell and Jax Robinson; and four great-grandchildren Zeva and Iris Gay, and Raylen and Ellis Harris.
Memorials may be made to Hope Cancer Resources in Springdale, the Springdale Animal Shelter, or The Circle of Life Hospice Home at Legacy in Bentonville.
Visitation is today, Nov. 10, at 10 a.m. at Moore’s Chapel in Fayetteville, followed by the service at 11 a.m. Graveside services will be held on Veteran’s Day, Friday, Nov. 11, at Maple Springs Cemetery in Oil Trough.
