Juanita Smith of Beedeville departed this life on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at the age of 83.
She was born May 29, 1939, in Fisher, the daughter of Johnny and Fannie (Barker) Cook. In March of 1962, she married Mr. Frank Elmer Smith, and together they enjoyed 50 years.
Mrs. Smith was a relief postal worker, and worked at the voting poll during elections. She enjoyed gardening and keeping a tidy yard. Mrs. Smith especially loved her family, and her cat, Skittles.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Frank; one brother, Gerald Cook; two sisters, Velma Massey and Fracelle Weatherford; and her parents.
Mrs. Smith is survived by her children, Tim Smith of Beedeville, Stephanie Smith Parrish and husband Jimmy of Waverly, Tenn., and Penny Smith Niswonger and husband David, of Smithville; one brother, J.A. Cook; one sister, Mildred Muse; three grandchildren, Adam Betts, Brandy Stansbury and Brittany Casey; and three great-grandchildren, Lorelai Casey, Aerie Stansbury and Archer Betts.
Arrangements are by Jackson’s Newport Funeral Home.
